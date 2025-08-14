Avoid A Parking Ticket At Central Piedmont

Students have until Fri., Sept. 26 to pick up their student parking decal and college ID — giving you four full weeks to get settled.

What to know:

While “No Permit” violations won’t be enforced until that date, all other parking rules remain in effect:

4-hour visitor parking limits will be enforced

No parking areas are still off-limits

Reserved parking spaces are not for general use

Handicap-accessible parking is for permitted vehicles only

Avoid a ticket by following posted signs and picking up your decal before Sept. 26.

