Avoid A Parking Ticket At Central Piedmont
Students have until Fri., Sept. 26 to pick up their student parking decal and college ID — giving you four full weeks to get settled.
What to know:
While “No Permit” violations won’t be enforced until that date, all other parking rules remain in effect:
- 4-hour visitor parking limits will be enforced
- No parking areas are still off-limits
- Reserved parking spaces are not for general use
- Handicap-accessible parking is for permitted vehicles only
Avoid a ticket by following posted signs and picking up your decal before Sept. 26.