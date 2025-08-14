Gold Rush Is On At Charlotte Aug 15-30

Gold Rush is UNC Charlotte’s welcome program that kicks off each semester and welcomes new and returning students to the campus community. All Gold Rush events are free for students and are hosted by UNC Charlotte campus departments and student organizations. Gold Rush aims to instill a sense of Niner Pride, teach campus traditions, and expose students to campus resources and opportunities for involvement.

Gold Rush Prizes

How it Works:

Step 1: Follow @clt_belong on Instagram and/or join membership on Niner Engage

Step 2: RSVP for any Gold Rush event you’re interested in on Niner Engage

Step 3: Attend any Gold Rush event

Step 4: Scan in or check in at the event

Step 5: Take a photo (proof or it didn’t happen)

Step 6: Once Gold Rush ends, you will receive an email from us detailing the next steps to claim your prize(s) on September 10th.

