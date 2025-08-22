Chancellor Sharon Gaber Opens Charlotte’s Upper Prospector

The grand opening of the Upper Prospector Building occurred Wednesday, Aug. 20, with a full day of events following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

The newly imagined space — which began construction Dec. 6, 2024 — now features The Halal Shack, customizable Middle Eastern food; Qdoba, fast-casual Mexican dining; Panda Express, which was relocated from the Cone University Center; and The Oasis, a mocktail bar-style, Charlotte exclusive dining concept.

The space also features a large paneled TV wall, murals designed by students and seating for 400, for use even after the dining options close.

The renovation of Upper Prospector resulted from University-conducted research with various student groups, which identified gaps and needs, particularly among the commuter student population. Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said the goal, in collaboration with Chartwells, was to create a central gathering place on the east side of campus where 80% of commuter students park.

“The aim of the project was to increase convenience, community and connection for the entire campus,” said Gaber.

Following the official grand opening, there was a day-long celebration. A DJ and photobooth set the ambiance as students packed the floor eager to try the new dining options. Members of the campus community mingled in comfortable seating by the Oasis Cafe and against a giant All-in-C moss wall.

Events throughout the day included a mocktail demo kitchen, tattoo spray painting, spin-the-wheel for prizes and meal vouchers, and a DIY custom tote bag station.

At 6 p.m., Austin McNeil ’18, a country music singer who performed at this year’s Lovin’ Life Music Festival in uptown Charlotte, took the stage. Mini eating contests featuring dishes from the new retail spots and a kombucha tasting rounded out the celebration.

