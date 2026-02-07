Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Shares Charlotte’s Approach To Elite Student Retention—For The UNC System BOG

The UNC System Board of Governors (BOG) convened its standing committees in January to advance work related to tuition and fees, governance, strategic initiatives, academic policy and capital planning. Below is a summary of the reports shared with the board and actions taken by the board.

UNC Charlotte Highlights

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber outlined UNC Charlotte’s approach to attracting and retaining high-achieving students, emphasizing place-based strategy and workforce alignment. Among the highlights Gaber shared:

Competitive Advantage: The Difference is Charlotte marketing and communications platform reflects a strategy rooted in the University’s location in a thriving global city, positioning Charlotte as an extension of the classroom.

Enrollment Profile: UNC Charlotte enrolls 32,207 students, making it the third-largest institution in the UNC System and second largest for undergraduates; Fall 2025 incoming freshmen averaged a 3.96 weighted GPA.

Student Priorities: High-achieving students consistently seek rigorous academics, connection and belonging, and internships or experiential learning that provide a post-graduation edge.

Signature Scholarships: The Levine Scholars Program selects 20 students annually from nearly 3,000 applicants and provides comprehensive support valued at more than $129,000 for in-state and $192,000 for out-of-state students.

selects 20 students annually from nearly 3,000 applicants and provides comprehensive support valued at more than $129,000 for in-state and $192,000 for out-of-state students. Honors Growth: Enrollment in the Honors College has tripled over the past 15 years, reflecting increased competitiveness among academically strong applicants.

has tripled over the past 15 years, reflecting increased competitiveness among academically strong applicants. Research Access: UNC Charlotte’s R1 designation has expanded undergraduate research participation, including more than 580 students showcased in research symposia last year.

Workforce Outcomes: Eighty percent of graduating seniors reported experiential learning or workplace skill development, 93% of bachelor’s graduates were employed or continuing education within six months, and 75% of alumni live and work in North Carolina.

Other Committee Reports

Committee on Budget and Finance

Tuition and Fees: The committee reviewed 2026–27 tuition and fee proposals submitted by UNC System institutions. Members engaged in robust discussion and requested additional analysis from the UNC System Office. The proposals are expected to return for a vote at the next BOG meeting. Note: UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees (BOT) approved the University’s proposed tuition and fee structure for 2026-27 during its December meeting and submitted it to the BOG for final review and approval.

Student Housing: The committee received an informational overview of student housing across the UNC System.

Policy Actions: The committee approved amendments to: Section 700.1.3, Policy on Nonresident Undergraduate Enrollment Section 1400.1, Policy on Information Technology, including repeal of existing IT policies Both items will advance to the full BOG via the consent agenda at the next meeting.

Capital and Financial Actions: The committee approved several transactional items later adopted by the full BOG through the consent agenda, including: Authorization for the sale of special obligation bonds for East Carolina University Authorization of new capital projects and increased authorizations across multiple institutions Authorization of an associated entity project for UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Update: The committee received an update on the UNC Asheville Millennial Campus Development Advisory Committee, which is expected to conclude its work by May 2026.

Capital Reporting: Members received the UNC Quarterly Capital Projects Report as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Committee on University Governance

Board Appointments: The committee approved nominations for: Two reappointments to the ECU Health Medical Center Board of Trustees for five-year terms Four reappointments to the Project Kitty Hawk Board of Directors for two-year terms

All reappointments were approved by the full BOT through the consent agenda.

Academic Freedom and Tenure: The committee approved proposed amendments to Section VI of The Code, Academic Freedom and Tenure, providing a practical working definition to guide faculty, staff and students. The amendments will advance to the full Board through the consent agenda at the next meeting.

Committee on Strategic Initiatives

NC College Connect: The committee continued discussion of achievement culture and received an update on NC College Connect as it enters Phase II, allowing eligible North Carolina public high school seniors to bypass the traditional application process and receive direct admission offers from participating institutions.

Committee on Educational Planning, Policies and Programs

Academic Affairs Update: The committee received an academic affairs update from the UNC System Office.

Faculty Reports: Members heard reports on faculty workload and post-tenure annual review.

Teaching Fellows: The committee received the N.C. Teaching Fellows Program Annual Report.

Mission Statement: Revisions to Winston-Salem State University’s institutional mission statement were approved by the full BOG through the consent agenda.

MORE >>>