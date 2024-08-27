Charlotte 2024 Family Legacy Lunch Sep 13
Date: 9/13/2024
Time: 11:30 AM
Check-in: 11:00 AM
Location: UNC Charlotte
Hauser Alumni Pavilion
8889 Cameron Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28223
The UNC Charlotte Office of Alumni Engagement cordially invites first-year and transfer Legacy families to attend the Family Weekend Legacy Lunch!
During this annual tradition, first-year and transfer Legacy students present their Legacy family members with a commemorative lapel pin.
Adult $15
Child $5
Registration fee includes a plated lunch.
Registration ends: Friday, September 6
Upon registering, be prepared to upload a picture of the Legacy student and their Legacy alumni family member(s). You may use individual images or group pictures. Think school spirit!
Jaycie Loud
Assistant Director of Student & Young Alumni Engagement
704-687-7786
jloud@charlotte.edu