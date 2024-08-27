Charlotte 2024 Family Legacy Lunch Sep 13

Date: 9/13/2024

Time: 11:30 AM

Check-in: 11:00 AM

Location: UNC Charlotte

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

8889 Cameron Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Office of Alumni Engagement cordially invites first-year and transfer Legacy families to attend the Family Weekend Legacy Lunch!



During this annual tradition, first-year and transfer Legacy students present their Legacy family members with a commemorative lapel pin.

Adult $15

Child $5

Registration fee includes a plated lunch.

Registration ends: Friday, September 6

Upon registering, be prepared to upload a picture of the Legacy student and their Legacy alumni family member(s). You may use individual images or group pictures. Think school spirit!

Jaycie Loud

Assistant Director of Student & Young Alumni Engagement

704-687-7786

jloud@charlotte.edu

