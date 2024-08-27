Charlotte ASPE Summer Meeting Aug 27

Date and Time:

Tuesday, August 27 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT to

Tuesday, August 27 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

Location:

Duke Centennial Hall Room 324

9330 Robert D. Snyder Rd, Charlotte, NC

The ASPE Student Chapter would like to invite you to attend our upcoming event with presentations:

Flexure-Based Hexapods for Fast and Repeatable Motion by Marijn Nijenhuis, Ph.D. Spindle Metrology for a High-Resolution X-ray Microscope by Byron Knapp, Ph.D.

With a brief discussion on the ASPE Student challenge to follow.

Hosted by The American Society for Precision Engineering

The ASPE Student Chapter at UNC Charlotte is a graduate officer led organization hosted at Duke Centennial Hall for both graduate and undergraduate students. We are sponsored by two internationally recognized organizations in the world of precision engineering; the Center for Precision Metrology (CPM) and the American Society for Precision Engineering (ASPE). Our mission is to advance the ideas involving precision engineering – a discipline that encompasses the design, development, manufacturing and metrology of high-accuracy components, instruments, and machines. The student community is dedicated towards brainstorming efficient solutions, creating a robust knowledge base and fostering a collaborative research environment to address challenges involving precision engineering. The chapter is also committed to introduce undergraduate communities to the fundamental concepts of precision engineering through talks, forums and research projects.

