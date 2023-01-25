Charlotte #4 Nationally For Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees

UNC Charlotte has strengthened its reputation as one of the nation’s top providers of online education, rising to No. 4 (tie) on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees ranking, which was released today.

This is the second consecutive year that UNC Charlotte has ranked in the top 10 nationally for its online bachelor’s degree programs, and the University has risen 30 spots over the past three years as its online portfolio supporting working professionals has grown. Charlotte is ranked first in North Carolina, the only university in the state to rank in the top 15.

MORE >>>