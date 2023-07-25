Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Charlotte AI Workshop For College Educators August 7

This UNC Charlotte workshop introduces the exciting world of generative AI tools for college educators. A high-level overview of the generative AI landscape and how these tools use machine learning algorithms to generate creative content such as music, art, and text is reviewed. Examples of generative AI tools are shared and ways these tools can be used to enhance teaching and learning in the classroom and to boost academic productivity are discussed.

