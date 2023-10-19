Charlotte Airforce ROTC Organizes A Dining Out Ceremony

Air Force ROTC Detachment 592 is organizing a Dining Out ceremony to support the Detachment’s Cadets in their efforts to become an Officer in the United States Air Force or Space Force.

Detachment 592 performs at high levels every year, ranking in the top third nationally among AFROTC Detachments. The Dining Out Ceremony is a formal banquet in Dress uniform that honors and recognizes Cadets in the Detachment for their accomplishments. Scholarships are awarded to cadets from various national organizations, and ribbons and medals are awarded for internal performance. This ceremony replicates active duty Dining Out banquets and exposes our cadets to what it is like to be an Officer in the Big Blue.

“We are seeking funds to ensure we are able to orchestrate this event to be as formal as an active duty ceremony. We will use funds for food catering, award presentations, and subsidizing tickets so that our cadets will not have to pay to attend.”

“You can double or triple the impact of your gift if your employer participates in a matching gift program. To see if your employer has a matching gift program, click here. If your company matches, complete your matching gift form and submit it to UNC Charlotte via mail (UNC Charlotte Foundation, 9201 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28223), fax (704-687-7259) or email (mwinslow@uncc.edu).”

The Air Force ROTC program at UNC Charlotte is an Air Force commissioning program and leadership training program centered around the college experience. Our cadets are students first, focused on academic excellence, and participate in classes and training sessions to hone their leadership and management skills. It is a challenging program with a worthwhile reward: a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force or US Space Force upon graduation.

These are the cadets who are behind the Crowdfunding program working towards making Detachment 592 a better place.

