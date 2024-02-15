Charlotte Alumna Dancer Performs Alongside SZA At The Grammys

Charlotte Alumna Jasmine Bunn ’16 is a professional dancer based in Los Angeles, CA.

Education: BA in Dance, Performance, Choreography & Theory, UNC Charlotte (2016)

Hometown: New York

Jasmine Bunn is proof that hard work pays off. With less than two years in LA after moving there post-graduation, she is currently on tour with Chance the Rapper and just wrapped up a music video with Carley Rae Jepsen. As a UNC Charlotte student, Jasmine was actively involved in the Department of Dance, performing in concerts, traveling on field study programs, and was a dancer on the UNC Charlotte Golddusters Dance Team.

Bunn describes her current work with Chance the Rapper and her work in the music video with Carley Rae Jepsen:

“As far as Chance, a friend who knew his choreographer presented the job to me. Chance was coming to LA for Jimmy Kimmel Live and needed some dancers. Of course, I was so excited. Chance has been one of my favorite artists for the last 6 years! We immediately hopped into rehearsals for that and it was an amazing process. Once we finished those rehearsals, we got a call two days later that they wanted to fly us to Vegas for the Life Is Beautiful Festival and iHeart Radio Festival. After we finished the iHeart Radio Festival, we were celebrating backstage and Chance made the decision right there that he’d like to find a way for us to come to Chicago for his concert the following weekend. Everything happened really quickly, but it was incredible to be able to travel, make new friends, and perform in front of my biggest audiences yet in a matter of two and half weeks!

For the Carly Rae Jepsen video, I was actually approached on Instagram by the director, and he asked me to be a part of it. We had rehearsals the next day and filmed that weekend. This was also an awesome experience. The set was really cool – it was hot and in the desert, but we got to dance in water, which really make it a fun set. What I love about this video is that they really wanted to put the focus on the dancers.”