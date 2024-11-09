Charlotte Alumna Trinisha Dean Receives First Bank’s Out of this World Educator Award

Trinisha Dean ’06, ’13, ’14 M.A., director of strategy and development for the Alliance for Children in Monroe, North Carolina, is among the recipients of First Bank’s Out of this World Educator Award.

“We are thrilled to honor this year’s 10 exceptional educators who go above and beyond for their students and communities,” said Corey Dall, marketing director at First Bank. “Their hard work and passion for teaching are vital in nurturing the next generation, and we are proud to recognize their achievements.”

Honorees, who received a $5,000 prize, were selected from 529 nominations submitted from more than 190 cities and towns in the Carolinas.

Dean earned a bachelor’s degree in child and family development, a graduate certificate in teaching and a master’s degree in early childhood education from the Cato College of Education, where she is an adjunct faculty member. In 2021, she received an Excellence in Leadership Award from the University’s Black Alumni Chapter.

First Bank, a subsidiary of First Bancorp, is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.

