Pulitzer Prize Winner “Clybourne Park” Opens At Charlotte Nov 14

Thu, Nov 14, 2024 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and London’s Olivier Award for Best Play, Clybourne Park is a bold play about race, real estate, and the volatile values of each. Inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play, A Raisin in the Sun, this acclaimed work explodes in two outrageous acts set 50 years apart. Act One takes place in 1959, as nervous community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home in a white community to a Black family. Act Two is set in the same house in 2009, as the now predominantly African American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification.

The show times:

November 14, 15, and 16 at 7:30 pm

November 17 at 2pm

Closed captioning will be available for all performances of Clybourne Park. Further instructions on accessing the captions on your smartphone will be available upon arrival. Captioning is powered by CCTheater, from AccessTech, LLC.

The matinee on Sunday 11/17 will also be American Sign Language Interpreted. A section will be reserved for those utilizing the ASL interpreters.

Please contact Liz Paradis, Director of Audience Services, for more information about these accommodations.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8-$18. (Faculty, staff, and students in the College of Arts + Architecture are eligible for complimentary tickets. Please log into the ticketing system to access those benefits.)

MORE >>>