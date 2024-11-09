Charlotte 2024 49er ACE Awards Nov 11

Date: 11/11/2024

Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Popp Martin Student Union

Room 340

8845 Craver Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28262

The 49er Alumni Campus Employees (ACE) Network invites you to the 2024 49er ACE Awards & Appreciation Lunch. The ACE awards honor alumni faculty and staff who have made being a Niner a way of life. These awards recognize the recipients’ achievements, commitment and enthusiasm for UNC Charlotte.

In addition to recognizing our award recipients, we will also celebrate all ACEs by offering a complimentary lunch at this event. Non-ACE faculty, staff and guests are $10 each.

This event will be bursting with Niner pride as Niner Nation Week: Homecoming 2024 is also being celebrated.

