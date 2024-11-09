STEM Tank Competition At Central Piedmont Nov 15

Central Piedmont Community College invites faculty, staff, and students to witness the innovative spirit of our students as they present their solutions to real challenges in our community and on campus. Don’t miss the STEM Tank Competition!

Event Details:

Date: Fri., Nov. 15

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Central Campus, Overcash Building, Tate Hall

In just five weeks, student teams have developed thoughtful proposals aimed at making a positive impact using science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). This event is a fantastic opportunity to see firsthand how students build teamwork, hone their research abilities, and polish their presentation skills as they work toward meaningful change.

MORE >>>