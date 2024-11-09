Investing In Champions Builds Community Support At Queens University

Being a Queens athlete is about rising to every challenge with resilience, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence.

For triathlete Beth Cook, this experience has been transformative: “Balancing academics with athletics has taught me discipline and time management, helping me thrive in both areas.” With access to tutoring and coaches who prioritize her success, Beth is rising to new heights as both a student and an athlete.

But it’s the community support that makes all the difference. “Community support for our athletic programs is so important. It builds school spirit, pride, and unity, motivating us to push our limits together,” Beth shares. As an international student, she has experienced a unique bond at Queens: “When the community rallies behind us, it amplifies our motivation and strengthens our connections.” This family-like dynamic truly defines what being a Royal means to her.

