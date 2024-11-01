2024 Charlotte Niner Nation Week Nov 10-17

Save the date for Niner Nation Week: Homecoming 2024! Show your UNC Charlotte pride November 10 – 17 during a week of activities on campus and throughout the Charlotte region, culminating in the Homecoming Game against South Florida on November 16 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

49ER ALUMNI TAILGATE

Come out for food and drinks, entertainment, family-friendly activities and a visit from the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band.

REGISTER

HOMECOMING GAME

Pack the stands to cheer on our Charlotte 49ers as they take on South Florida for Homecoming.

PURCHASE TICKETS

BLACK ALUMNI CHAPTER EVENTS

Join the UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter for a weekend full of events, supported by Truist.

PURCHASE TICKETS

UPTOWN CELEBRATION

The streets of Uptown will run green and gold during the Uptown Celebration with lunch, swag giveaways and exciting giveaways!

MORE INFO

SOCIAL EVENTS

Celebrate your Niner Pride and join fellow Niners around the city for socials, meet ups and other signature events.

ALL EVENTS