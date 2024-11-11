Charlotte Celebrates Veterans Week Nov 11 -15

UNC Charlotte’s Military and Veteran Services Office is celebrating Veterans Week through Friday, Nov. 15. Established in 1946 to accommodate educational needs in the wake of World War II, UNC Charlotte has been committed to serving the military community for 78 years. Today, 1,187 students are served by military and veterans services. To celebrate these valued members of the community, here are the events taking place this week.

Veterans Breakfast

Monday, Nov. 11

9 to 11 a.m., Cone University Center, Lucas Room

Military-affiliated students, faculty, staff and allies are invited to the annual veterans breakfast.

Top Golf

Tuesday, Nov. 12

4:45 to 6:45 p.m., Top Golf

Tee off at Top Golf and enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet. Only 75 spots are available; RSVP at the breakfast.

Resource Fair

Wednesday, Nov. 13

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CHHS/CoED Plaza

Military and Veteran Services Office will coordinate with campus partners and community resources to host a resource fair.

Niner Finances and MVS

Thursday, Nov. 14

11 a.m. to noon, Cone University Center, Room 111

Military and veteran services want to set you up for future success! Learn to budget and invest around military-specific benefits in this workshop.

