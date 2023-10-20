Queens University Charlotte Triathlon Lead Div I Teams In Honors

The Queens University of Charlotte triathlon team led all Division I teams in honors this week as four triathletes earned spots on the CTCA All-Region Team following the squads repeat of the East Region Championship.



HONOREES

Beth Cook

Sam McInnes

Livia Wespe

Emma Olson-Keating



COACH’S QUOTE

“Saturday’s East Regional was a great stepping-stone race for us,” said Queens Director of Triathlon Sonni Dyer . “I was super-proud of the way we got out aggressively in the swim and how that set-up positioning five Royals in the lead bike-pack. Once you have all scorers in the lead-pack, it gives the squad a green-light to push the pace from the front and ultimately set up the run. As the only D1 program in the country to have four All-Region athletes, what’s most impressive is that the East Regional was a first for three of them. Saturday’s race was a big step forward in advance of the National Champs in November.”

