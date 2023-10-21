Charlotte Professor Heather Freeman Creates Magic In The United States Podcast

Step into a world where the mystical and the mundane intertwine, as Professor of Digital Media, Heather Freeman, conjures a spellbinding audio journey through the heart of America’s magical tapestry. Launching on October 24, this enchanting odyssey, titled “Magic in the United States,” is your portal to the clandestine realms of magical beliefs, spiritual practices, and the cultural clashes that have shaped the nation’s history.

In a harmonious partnership with PRX Productions, a renowned podcast powerhouse known for crafting top-tier audio tales, and fortified by the benevolence of the National Endowment for the Humanities and additional support from UNC Charlotte, this podcast unveils the arcane hidden in plain sight.

“Magic in the United States” whispers its secrets freely across all major podcast platforms, from Apple Podcasts to Spotify, Amazon Music to Overcast, and Pocket Casts. It promises to be your mystic guide through a land where magic meets reality.

Heather Freeman, the conjurer of this auditory marvel, shares her fascination with religion, spirituality, and magic, inviting you to explore the rich complexity of America’s magico-spiritual practices. In her words, “I want to celebrate this richness, while also exploring complicated, sometimes troubling histories from surprising new angles.” This podcast is her spell, a way to both illuminate and question the mystic undertones that underlie the American experience.

Each of the three seasons of “Magic in the United States” will beckon you with six episodes, each a door into a world of wonder. Whether you’re captivated by religious remixing, intrigued by the tales of folk healers, or curious about the intricate dance between spirituality and digital culture, this podcast has it all. Heather Freeman has worked closely with humanities advisors, including Danielle Boaz and Sean McCloud from UNC Charlotte, to craft a narrative that delves deep into the intricate web of magic’s influence on American culture.

As Heather Freeman herself is a Professor of Digital Media, her creative research serves as the elixir that combines traditional and digital technologies, mingling magic, science, mythology, and popular culture. Her previous podcast, “Familiar Shapes,” unearthed the parallels between the witch trials of the past and the sorcery of social media in the present. Her newest creation promises to be just as enlightening and enchanting.

With episodes set to appear weekly, prepare to be swept off your feet by this sonic adventure. You can uncover more mysteries by visiting magicintheunitedstates.com. “Magic in the United States” is a testament to the power of storytelling, backed by an insatiable curiosity and a dash of magic. As Jason Saldanha, Chief of Business Development and Content at PRX, aptly puts it, “We’re proud to partner with Heather, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to help make and to bring this equally educational and entertaining series to listeners everywhere.”

MORE >>>