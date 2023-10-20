Healing From Unhealthy Relationships From Central Piedmont Office of Counseling Services

Please join the Central Piedmont Community College’s Office of Counseling Services and the Student Equity Council for the “Healing From Unhealthy Relationships” event at Central Campus.

This event will provide information about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships and interaction with others and shared experiences. This event is tailored specifically for women and is for Central Piedmont students only. Women of color, LGBTQIA+, and disabled women encouraged to attend.

Thursday, Oct. 26

2 – 3:30 p.m.

Join for games, crafts and a hot chocolate bar. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by the Student Equity Council.

Registration is required: Sign up through the Google form.

