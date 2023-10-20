Charlotte Department Of Art Presents Dual Exhibitions With Rowe Galleries

In a fascinating exploration of the enigmatic realm of dream images, the UNC Charlotte Department of Art & Art History, in collaboration with Rowe Galleries, invites you to embark on an artistic journey that challenges the very essence of our subconscious visions. Step into a labyrinth of the mind where answers remain elusive, and courses are charted by the unpredictable currents of thought. The dual exhibitions, “Phantasmagoria” and “Southern Tales Retold,” offer unique perspectives on the intangible and the deeply personal.

“Phantasmagoria,” an exhibition residing in the Rowe Lower Gallery, ventures into the ethereal world of dreams and their fleeting nature. Here, the creative duo from New Orleans, Louviere+Vanessa, take a daring departure from traditional art processes. Their works are a tapestry woven from the threads of nine distinct series, including “Heretic,” “Resonantia,” “Counterfeit,” “Folie a Deux,” “Oblivion Atlas,” “We’re Wolves,” “Instinct/Extinct,” “Chloroform,” and “Creature.” Jeff Louviere and Vanessa Brown skillfully blend the boundaries of film, photography, painting, and printmaking. Through the lenses of Holgas, scanners, 8mm film, and unconventional materials like wax, gold, and blood, they delve deep into themes of duality and paradox. Here, beauty dances with horror, creation flirts with destruction, and the personal transcends into the universal.

Jasmine Best, a true Southern artist hailing from Georgia, weaves her personal narrative into “Southern Tales Retold,” an exhibition showcased in the Rowe Upper Gallery. Drawing inspiration from her familial ties and childhood in the Carolinas, Best masterfully molds her memories into dialogues surrounding the Black female identity in the South, especially within predominantly white spaces. Her art seamlessly marries traditional and tangible media with digital design, crafting poignant depictions of maternal figures. These figures represent the diversity and characteristics spanning generations of Black southern women in her life. Best’s journey is a testament to the resilience of Southern culture and its ability to transcend time and evolve. Graduating with a BFA from UNC Greensboro in 2016, she furthered her artistic pursuits with MFA graduate studies at the University of Georgia in 2022.

As you step into these exhibitions, be prepared to challenge your perceptions, wander through the intricate corridors of dreamscapes, and delve into the rich tapestry of the Southern experience. “Phantasmagoria” and “Southern Tales Retold” beckon you to explore the intriguing intersections of art, memory, identity, and culture.

