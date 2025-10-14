Charlotte Alumni Employees Recognized With 2025 ACE Awards

The UNC Charlotte 49er Alumni Campus Employees (ACE) Network bestowed its 2025 ACE Awards to two outstanding alumni employees, Natalie Huie ’14 and Sejal Foxx ’08 Ph.D., and its 49er ACE Scholarship to Ana Krstanovic ’25, a current student in the Master of Public Administration program. All three were recognized at an appreciation luncheon Monday, Oct. 13, in the Popp Martin Student Union as part of Niner Niner Week celebrations.

“We are fortunate to have more than 1,000 alumni campus employees here at Charlotte, which is pretty remarkable,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Our alumni colleagues are among our strongest ambassadors. Your choice reflects loyalty, belief in our mission and a prime example of what a UNC Charlotte education makes possible.”

