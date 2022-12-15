Charlotte Alumnus Featured In Documentary Premiere At The National Archives

Joseph Graham Jr.’s inspiring tale is one of three families’ accounts featured in “Grit & Grace: The Fight for the American Dream,” a documentary-style film produced by the U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth. Emmy award-winning actress Sarah Jessica Parker is narrator of the film, which features accounts from across the country of what it means to find economic security, and the diverse paths people are taking to get there.

The 30-minute film, described by The Washington Post as an unprecedented break from the traditional output of Capitol Hill lawmakers, premiered at the National Archives Tuesday, Dec. 13. In addition to the featured families, the project included members from the bipartisan committee who have experienced economic hardship and insecurity.

MORE >>>