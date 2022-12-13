Queens University Royals Service Award Winners Announced

The Queens University of Charlotte athletic teams have continued to support the Charlotte community throughout the month of November as four teams recorded over 80 hours of service.

Leading the way once again this month was the women’s rugby team who totaled 165+ hours in the community contributing their time to Habitat for Humanity, Make a Wish, and other various organizations.

The baseball, softball, and men’s lacrosse teams all served time helping at the Light the Night event hosted each year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Additionally, women’s soccer contributed time to Gigi’s Playhouse and Elevation Church.

In total, the Royals recorded 617 hours in the month of November. The economic impact totaled $17,629.

MORE >>>