Charlotte Alumnus’ Springbreak Watches Goes Long

Merging culture, history and education, Springbreak Watches (SPGBK), founded by UNC Charlotte MBA alumnus Kwame Molden ’12 and his childhood friend Maurice Davis, is clocking nationwide success. Today, SPGBK Watches are sold by 200 retail stores across the country, including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Belk and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Design Store in New York City.

With eye-popping colors, the unique and fashion-forward timepieces are produced by a completely Black-owned and operated company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The brand name is a nod to the founders’ passion for education (along with the joy of spring break) and each design honors a school or community located in their hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

