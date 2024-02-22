Charlotte At The Forefront Of Transformational Energy Revolution

By ERIC BUTTERMAN

Bats — with a boost from their echolocation superpowers — have a natural “leg up” when it comes to navigating complex spaces. Resourceful and patient, they sense opportunities to enter unexplored territory — and seize them.

So it is with BATT CAVE, UNC Charlotte’s research center that is embracing — and guiding — the future of battery technology. The North Carolina Battery Complexity, Autonomous Vehicle and Electrification Research Center — BATT CAVE— announced earlier this year, is giving Charlotte the upper hand in an evolving technology. BATT CAVE researchers are providing direction on a broad range of related interdisciplinary topics, from building better batteries for maximum efficiency and effectiveness to more complex challenges, such as optimizing battery usage in autonomous vehicles and remote-controlled devices.

The only university-led battery research center in the state, BATT CAVE is supported by funds from “Engineering North Carolina’s Safe and Secure Future,” an initiative of the North Carolina General Assembly, through which UNC Charlotte received $40.6 million for facilities, equipment and faculty to prepare future engineers to meet growing industry demand. This backing puts UNC Charlotte and the William States Lee College of Engineering in the front of the pack in the transformational energy revolution.

“The transition to a clean-energy economy and battery development and production are strategically important for the U.S. economy,” said Robert Keynton Ph.D., dean for the W.S. Lee College of Engineering. “In this environment, North Carolina is essential to the battery and electric vehicle industry. UNC Charlotte, through rigorous engineering programs and BATT CAVE’s robust research capabilities, is positioned to further strengthen the city’s, state’s and region’s workforce and economy.”

