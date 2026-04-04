Charlotte Athletics Comes Through Like A Champ With Record-Setting Performance From Niner Nation Gives

Charlotte’s stock is on the rise with Niner Nation taking notice and building on the momentum of the hiring of Director of Athletics Kevin White and men’s basketball head coach Wes Miller with a record-setting performance during Niner Nation Gives.

“I have been blown away by the response from our fans and their commitment towards the growth of Charlotte Athletics during my short time here,” said White. “The record-setting effort during Niner Nation Gives is a testament to the passion and excitement of our fans. We are grateful for the continued support as it makes an immediate and meaningful impact on the student-athlete experience here at Charlotte.”

Over the course of a 49-hour period from March 31-April 2, Charlotte Athletics more than doubled its previous Niner Nation Gives mark with $2.2 million in donations spread over a record 1,852 gifts. Additional giving to the campaign continues to be tallied.

Those gifts included matching challenges by a number of Charlotte former student-athletes, fans, and friends of the program. Donations provide the resources for annual operating costs including scholarships, nutrition, sports medicine, student-athlete development, recruiting, academic services, technology, travel, and other miscellaneous needs.

Each Charlotte team and spirit group increased its total dollars raised from the 2025 Niner Nation Gives campaign.

“Each year, Niner Nation continues to show just how deeply they believe in the future of Charlotte Athletics,” said Penny Hawkins , interim Executive Director of the Athletic Foundation . “The record-setting momentum we saw during Niner Nation Gives reflects a community that is proud of where we are headed and committed to providing our student-athletes with the resources they need to succeed at the highest level. We are incredibly grateful to every donor who stepped forward to invest in our programs and our people.”

Niner Nation Gives is Charlotte’s annual fundraising event that brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff, and University friends to support scholarships, innovation, programs, and student opportunities across the University.

Overall, Niner Nation Gives raised over $5.2 million across 7,400-plus gifts to the campaign.

Here’s a look at what Niner Nation accomplished this year across the entire UNC Charlotte community:

$5.22 million raised

7,435 total gifts made

50 states represented, plus seven other countries

231 ambassadors representing alumni, faculty, staff, and others who helped spread the word and inspire others to give combined to raise $141,476

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