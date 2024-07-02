Charlotte Athletics Set Record In Learfield Directors’ Cup For 2023-24

The Charlotte 49ers posted their highest-ever finish in the 31-year history of the Learfield Directors’ Cup for the 2023-24 season. This is a result of post-season appearances by men’s soccer, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, softball, and men’s tennis



“This is a testament to an incredible amount of hard work by our student-athletes, coaches and support staff as well as their passion to bring championships to Charlotte,” said Mike Hill, director of athletics. “For the second time in three years, we scored points across all three seasons, which speaks to the depth and versatility of our department, and our five championship programs deserve all the credit for this tremendous achievement representing Charlotte.”



On the year, the 49ers finished No. 94 overall with a school-record 199 points, a mark which places the Green and White above all other non-ACC schools in North Carolina and one of only three schools in the American Athletic Conference to finish inside the top 100 (SMU, Memphis).



Charlotte’s finish surpasses the previous high finish of 95 set in 2006-07 where the 49ers tallied 198 points, including 169 in the spring season. This year, Charlotte’s overall program balance was on full display as the Niners tallied points in all three seasons for just the fifth time in the history of the Director’s Cup program.



The NACDA Learfield Directors’ Cup is given annually by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics to the U.S. colleges and universities with the most success in collegiate athletics. Points are awarded based on order of finish in various championships sponsored by the NCAAS or NAIA; for Division I football, media-based polls are considered.

