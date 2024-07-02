Charlotte Golfers Earn Places On The All-American Scholar Team

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced that 1,497 women’s collegiate golfers from 412 programs have been named to the 2023-24 WGCA All-American Scholar Team, announced on Monday. Charlotte’s Ilani Short, Mia Gray, and Caroline Johnson were recognized on the All-American Scholar Team.

To be selected for the team, the student-athletes must have an overall cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season and have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year through the team’s conference championship.

Short, a sophomore from Brisbane, Australia, holds a 3.78 GPA in pre-communications. She competed in 10 of the 11 tournaments in her first season with Charlotte after transferring from Baylor. Her best performance came at the Sam Golden Invitational in Corinth, Texas at the Oakmont Country Club where she shot a 228 (+12). At the Charlotte Invitational she tied for 23rd individually as the Niners took home the tournament title.

Gray, a freshman from Conway, S.C., finished the year with a 3.906 GPA while being undecided on a major. She competed in eight tournaments during her first season as a Niner. She shot a season best 222 (+6) at the UNF Collegiate where she finished strong in the final round. Gray carded five birdies to climb 30 spots on the individual leaderboard.

Johnson, a freshman from Mooresville, N.C., recorded a 3.58 GPA in communications. She saw action in six tournaments this season. Her best round of the year came at the Lady Paladin Invitational shooting a 74 while playing as an individual.

