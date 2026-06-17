Charlotte Atkins Library To Close For Construction Work From June 25 to June 28
Atkins Library will be closed from Thursday, June 25, to Sunday, June 28, for construction-related work.
Virtual Support via Chat and Email
- June 25 – June 26, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- You can also set up a virtual appointment with subject librarians
- Ask Atkins
Interlibrary Loan
- Physical Items can be picked up through Wednesday, June 24. We will not be able to process physical items until the library reopens on June 29.
- Electronic items can be requested during the library closure and will be processed once they become available from our library partners.
Item Retrieval
- Item retrieval for books at Atkins will be paused June 25-28. The last day to pick up items already retrieved for you will be Wednesday, June 24.
Checked out Materials
- For any library materials on loan that are due on closed days, the due dates will be changed to Tuesday, June 30.
- If you have checked out books, you can use book drops to return them while the library is closed.
Special Collections
- Reference services via email only (spec-coll@charlotte.edu)
- No research appointments during closure
Area 49
- Virtual Support via email (atkinsarea49@charlotte.edu) or through virtual appointments.
- Print requests will be suspended during that time and will resume upon the library’s reopening.