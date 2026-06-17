Charlotte Atkins Library To Close For Construction Work From June 25 to June 28

Atkins Library will be closed from Thursday, June 25, to Sunday, June 28, for construction-related work.

Virtual Support via Chat and Email

June 25 – June 26, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also set up a virtual appointment with subject librarians

Ask Atkins

Interlibrary Loan

Physical Items can be picked up through Wednesday, June 24. We will not be able to process physical items until the library reopens on June 29.

Electronic items can be requested during the library closure and will be processed once they become available from our library partners.

Item Retrieval

Item retrieval for books at Atkins will be paused June 25-28. The last day to pick up items already retrieved for you will be Wednesday, June 24.

Checked out Materials

For any library materials on loan that are due on closed days, the due dates will be changed to Tuesday, June 30.

If you have checked out books, you can use book drops to return them while the library is closed.

Special Collections

Reference services via email only ( spec-coll@charlotte.edu )

) No research appointments during closure

Area 49

Virtual Support via email ( atkinsarea49@charlotte.edu ) or through virtual appointments.

) or through virtual appointments. Print requests will be suspended during that time and will resume upon the library’s reopening.

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