Charlotte Center For Integrated Care Shares Insights In Mission To Support Student Mental Health

At the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, home to over 30,000 students, the framework for addressing student mental health challenges transcends the conventional boundaries of university counseling centers. This expansive institution has embraced a holistic strategy that permeates the entire campus, demonstrating a profound commitment to the well-being of its student body. This comprehensive approach to mental health care is not merely a concept but a lived reality, deeply embedded in the university’s operational ethos. It has been meticulously crafted with direct feedback from students, leveraging data to understand their specific needs and ensuring timely access to services, including the option for same-day initial consultations. This proactive posture is characterized by a robust emphasis on outreach and preventative measures, aiming to cultivate an environment conducive to positive mental health outcomes.

One of the hallmark achievements in UNC Charlotte’s ambitious mental health strategy is the establishment of the Center for Integrated Care. Designed as a holistic “one-stop shop” for student wellness, this new department exemplifies the university’s innovative approach to student health services. The strategic direction and execution of these comprehensive mental health services are overseen by a dedicated leadership team within the Division of Student Affairs. This team includes Kevin Bailey, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; Leigh Norwood, MSW, LCSW, Director of the Center for Integrated Care; Christopher Smith, MPH, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; and Erica Lennon, Psy.D., Director of the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services. Together, they share insights into the philosophy underpinning their approach, the successes they’ve achieved, and the hurdles they continue to navigate in their mission to support student mental health at UNC Charlotte.

