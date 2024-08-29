Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Appoints Mike Carlin Chief University Innovation Officer

Mike Carlin, vice chancellor for OneIT and chief information officer, has been appointed to an expanded role by UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber as chief university innovation and process officer. Carlin will continue to lead the Division of OneIT while taking on new responsibilities aimed at advancing University innovation and optimizing processes across the institution.

“With our anticipated designation as a Carnegie R1 institution early next year and as we navigate the evolving landscape of AI and new technology, it is crucial that we enhance our ability to adapt and innovate,” Gaber said. “Mike’s deep expertise and proven leadership make him the ideal candidate to spearhead these efforts. His new role will be pivotal in making sure we examine our approaches to problem solving and use our resources as creatively and effectively as possible.”

To help support these new efforts, OneIT’s Planning and Project Management Office will expand to include analysts focused on enhancing University-wide processes and increasing efficiency and effectiveness in each division and across divisions.

“I am honored to take on this role for the University,” said Carlin. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on Cabinet and throughout campus to help us re-imagine, break down silos and approach our community’s needs holistically as we pursue the goals of our strategic plan.” Learn more about Mike Carlin.

