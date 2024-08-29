Workforce Recruitment Program Registration Open At Central Piedmont

Are you a college student or recent graduate with a disability interested in a federal internship or job? The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is here to help!

Key Dates:

Student Registration Opens: Mon., Aug. 26

In-Person Info Session: Thu., Aug. 29, Noon – 1 p.m. Location: Central Campus , Parr Center, Room 0060

Virtual Info Session: Tue., Sept. 10, Noon – 1 p.m. Link will be emailed to registered participants



What is WRP?

WRP is a joint initiative by the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Defense, connecting college students and recent graduates with disabilities to federal and select private-sector employers eager to showcase their abilities in the workplace.

