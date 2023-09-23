Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L Gaber Cuts The Ribbon On Tailgate Park

UNC Charlotte students celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the 49th Acre, a three-acre student outdoor event venue and tailgate park, Saturday, Sept. 16.

The outdoor complex, made possible through a $10 million anonymous donation, will provide year-round opportunities for informal and organized student gatherings, including tailgating prior to Charlotte 49ers football games.



“One of the things I love most about the 49th Acre is that it’s another space for students to connect on campus outside of the classroom,” said Tife Olusesi, student body president.

