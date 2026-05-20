Charlotte Coach Wes Miller Brings In Player Development Specialist Trent Brown As An Assistant Coach

Charlotte Men’s Basketball coach Wes Miller announced Tuesday that Trent Brown has been named an assistant coach on his inaugural staff with the 49ers.

Brown will oversee player development for Charlotte after spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant under Scott Drew at Baylor. During his time with the Bears, Brown worked in player development while also contributing to scouting reports, personnel breakdowns, opponent tendencies and video operations tracking offensive and defensive efficiencies.

His tenure at Baylor coincided with the program’s 2024-25 NCAA Tournament appearance and the development of multiple future NBA talents. Brown worked closely with VJ Edgecombe, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors before being selected third overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He also helped develop Cameron Carr, who earned All-Big 12 Third Team and All-Newcomer honors and is a projected first-round 2026 NBA Draft selection.

Before entering coaching, Brown completed a five-year playing career at Southern Illinois, appearing in a program-record 141 games and finishing among the top 10 all-time in 3-pointers made. He started 78 contests, including all 32 games during his graduate season, while serving as a team captain for four years.

He helped Southern Illinois post winning records in three of his five seasons while earning back-to-back First Team All-Academic Missouri Valley Conference honors and multiple MVC Scholar-Athlete selections.

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