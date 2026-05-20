Kwame Molden Parlays His Charlotte MBA Experience Into A Retail Enterprise

By JENNY MATZ

Merging culture, history and education, Springbreak Watches (SPGBK) is no longer just a “brand to watch”—it is a national phenomenon. What started with a $1,500 investment and a dream in a UNC Charlotte MBA classroom has exploded into a retail powerhouse.

Since the brand’s inception, co-founder Kwame Molden ’12 (MBA) and partner Maurice Davis have moved from affordable luxury to a cultural staple. Today, SPGBK timepieces are sold in over 350 retail stores nationwide, including Nordstrom, Macy’s and Belk. The brand reached a new pinnacle in late 2023 when it was selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things, proving that a vision rooted in North Carolina and refined in Charlotte could resonate on the world’s biggest stage.

Mogul in the Making

Molden’s journey from a senior process engineer to a full-time CEO was defined by his belief that success is a matter of timing and preparation. During his MBA studies, he was known for a “library-first” lifestyle, devouring case studies and business journals while his peers were out on the town. It was during this time that he discovered an article in Business Week about the ability to manufacture products on a small scale, and the entrepreneurial seed was planted.

He first tested the waters with “Legendary Accessories,” a line of cell phone cases licensed with his undergraduate alma mater, N.C. A&T. But Molden wanted to do something bigger. Noticing that high-end watches were becoming monochromatic fashion statements, he saw an opportunity to bring unique designs, vibrant colors and affordability to the market. With just $1,500, he and childhood friend Maurice Davis launched their first watch, “The White Party,” made from high-quality maple wood.

“I was new to business and had a steep learning curve,” Molden recalls. “But UNC Charlotte gave me the space to fail, the resources to learn and the network to scale. I realized there was a gap in the market for watches that felt like a community you could wear on your wrist.”

The Power of Education

That passion for education remains the brand’s heartbeat. In the last year alone, SPGBK has donated more than $35,000 in watches to teachers and staff across North Carolina through their “Annual School Giving” program. Molden’s transition to full-time entrepreneurship in 2022 allowed him to deepen these community ties, leading to his recognition as the 2024 Outstanding Young Alumni for the Belk College of Business and a 2025 Distinguished Alumnus at N.C. A&T.

Making Niner Nation Proud: This is Our Time

From landing a partnership with Sprite for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to being featured on Good Morning America, Molden’s trajectory has remained rooted in the community where he started. By launching a watch that bears the university’s name, he is building a bridge for every student currently sitting in those same library chairs where his own journey began.

On 4/9 Day, we celebrate more than a date on the calendar; we celebrate the tangible results of the Niner journey. Molden’s story is a testament to what happens when Charlotte grit meets a world-class foundation. This release is a reminder that for Niner Nation, the standard of excellence isn’t just a goal for the future, the best is already here.

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