Charlotte AI Institute For Research (CLTAI2) Assembles Experts And Innovators For The ThinkAI Research & Innovation Symposium

Across a full day of thought-provoking programming, the Charlotte AI Institute for Research convened artificial intelligence experts and innovators, including top UNC Charlotte researchers, business and community leaders, for the first ThinkAI Research & Innovation Symposium on Thursday, May 14.

Organized in partnership with UNC Charlotte’s Division of Research and AI//FORWARD, the Charlotte-based strategic hub for AI knowledge sharing and community building, the institute’s inaugural event attracted a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees to The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City.

Keynote speaker Kristen Grauman, professor of computer science at the University of Texas at Austin and an AI researcher at Meta, shared insight into AI research models that train AI to anticipate future action. The purpose is to build models for learning that can eventually assist humans in mastering tasks by observing and predicting sequential behaviors in video.

Expert lineup

The symposium featured more than 20 speakers, while dozens of business and nonprofit organizations participated in sessions that included live demonstrations of cutting-edge AI technology and student poster presentations on innovative AI research.

The symposium’s centerpiece was a series of moderated panels, many featuring UNC Charlotte faculty experts in computer science, bioinformatics, business, architecture, data science and philosophy. Each panel focused on a theme relevant to the intersection of AI and various industries, such as retail, health, cybersecurity, workforce readiness, creative arts, sports analytics, human capital development, advanced manufacturing and biomedical technology.

For example, experts from one panel delved into workforce development strategies in the context of artificial intelligence related to the intersection of retail and health. A key topic was the challenge of teaching coding in a way that aligns with the demands of modern AI technologies. Panelists grappled with the differences between traditional coding practices and new skill sets required for effective collaboration with AI systems. They emphasized the necessity of developing training programs that not only cover coding fundamentals but also promote adaptability, problem-solving and an understanding of AI’s capabilities.

Comprehensive and informative

“As we navigate the future of work, it’s crucial that we rethink how we teach and embrace the evolving relationship between our workforce and AI,” said panel moderator Bojan Cukic, professor and dean of UNC Charlotte’s College of Computing and Informatics. “We must equip our students and future workforce with traditional skills, but with the adaptability and creativity needed to thrive in this new landscape.”

Other sessions focused on AI innovation across corporate, nonprofit and research sectors, the ethics of artificial intelligence (led by University philosophy faculty) and the impact of AI on the creative arts.

Established in 2025, the Charlotte AI Institute for Research is co-directed by Stephanie Schuckers, Bank of America Distinguished Professor in Computing and Informatics, and George Banks, professor of management and chair of the Department of Management in the Belk College of Business. In addition to facilitating AI research, the institute coordinates internal funding, hosts networking events, convenes experts for major projects and advocates for external funding.

The ThinkAI Research & Innovation Symposium was made possible by the support of title sponsor Deloitte; silver sponsors CrossComm and Tierpoint; lunch sponsor LDA; and community partner sponsors Charlotte IT Professionals, Lake Norman IT Professionals, Women’s Technology Alliance of Charlotte, AHF, Innovate Charlotte, the Center for Digital Equity and Revtech Labs.

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