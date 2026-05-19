JCSU Dancers Perform Several Genres Of Artistic Expression At The Spring Dance Concert

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER BRAYBOY

Johnson C. Smith University students took center stage for the Spring Dance Concert featuring JCSU dancers and the Opera Musical Theater Workshop at Charlotte Ballet in Uptown Charlotte.

Assistant Professor of Dance and JCSU Dance Coordinator, Jaclyn O’Toole, was overjoyed by the performances and pleased by the opportunity the upscale performance space provided.

“It is nice to be in this space [at the Charlotte Ballet] because it elevates the choreography and performance of the students in such a traditional performance space.”

Johnson C. Smith University dancers—both majors and non-majors—performed an array of works highlighting acquired skill and talent.

“We had several genres in our concert this year, ranging from ballet, contemporary to some hip hop – so a mix of concert and street performances, some social dances in there and then some traditional concert dance,” O’Toole shared in post-concert reflection.

The concert offered students an opportunity to demonstrate technical skill, artistic expression and the creativity cultivated through JCSU’s dance program. The concert showcased student and faculty designed choreography. O’Toole said students dedicated weeks of rehearsal to perfect the performances.

“It takes about a full academic year to put together a full performance. Students begin in September and aim for the end of April for the show,” O’Tool revealed. “We have rehearsals for several hours each week and then several additional dance rehearsals before the performance.”

Those on stage included a bevy of dance enthusiasts: dance majors and minors along with non-dance majors and minors. “Anyone is welcome to be part of the performance. We had about 10 majors incorporated into the 2026 concert,” O’Toole shared.

The evening also featured performances by the Opera Musical Theater Workshop, led by Dr. Shawn-Allyce White, professor of dance at JCSU. The ensemble brought together vocalists of all ages and dancers for a dynamic program that included selections from the Broadway musical, Hamilton .

“We presented The Schuyler Sisters, Helpless, Aaron Burr, Sir, and My Shot. And with My Shot, the dancers accompanied our singers.”

During the Hamilton performance by Opera Musical Theater Workshop, skilled singers from JCSU and the wider Charlotte community performed in sync with the JCSU dancers, creating a vibrant blend of movement, music and storytelling.

The hybrid concert reflected the depth of student talent at Johnson C. Smith University and the University’s continued commitment to the arts as part of its New Era of Excellence.

After the closing curtain, O’Toole and White reflected on the concert with pride in their students. “They did awesome. We are so proud of them,” O’toole opined. White concurred adding, “It was a wonderful program.”

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