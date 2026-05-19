Central Piedmont Appreciates Its Outstanding Achievers With Student Excellence Awards
Central Piedmont recognized outstanding student achievement, leadership and service during the annual Student Excellence Awards.
The big picture
- The ceremony was held in the theater at Parr Student Center.
- Students were honored for academic excellence, leadership and community impact.
- The event highlighted the dedication and accomplishments of students across the college.
By the numbers
- Academic excellence: 37 recipients
- Student leadership (individual): 16 recipients
- Service excellence: 3 recipients
What they were recognized for
- Strong academic performance
- Outstanding leadership on campus
- Meaningful service and impact in the community