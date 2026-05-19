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Central Piedmont Appreciates Its Outstanding Achievers With Student Excellence Awards

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Central Piedmont recognized outstanding student achievement, leadership and service during the annual Student Excellence Awards. 

The big picture 

  • The ceremony was held in the theater at Parr Student Center. 
  • Students were honored for academic excellence, leadership and community impact. 
  • The event highlighted the dedication and accomplishments of students across the college. 

By the numbers 

  • Academic excellence: 37 recipients 
  • Student leadership (individual): 16 recipients 
  • Service excellence: 3 recipients 

What they were recognized for 

  • Strong academic performance 
  • Outstanding leadership on campus 
  • Meaningful service and impact in the community

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