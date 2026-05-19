Central Piedmont Appreciates Its Outstanding Achievers With Student Excellence Awards

Central Piedmont recognized outstanding student achievement, leadership and service during the annual Student Excellence Awards.

The big picture

The ceremony was held in the theater at Parr Student Center.

Students were honored for academic excellence, leadership and community impact.

The event highlighted the dedication and accomplishments of students across the college.

By the numbers

Academic excellence: 37 recipients

37 recipients Student leadership (individual): 16 recipients

16 recipients Service excellence: 3 recipients

What they were recognized for

Strong academic performance

Outstanding leadership on campus

Meaningful service and impact in the community

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