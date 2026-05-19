Charlotte’s Adam Stanton Earns American Conference Pitcher Of The Week Award

Charlotte Baseball’s Adam Stanton was named the American Conference’s Pitcher of the Week for the final week of the season, the league announced on Monday afternoon (May 18).

Additionally, outfielder Alec DeMartino was named an honorable mention in the Player of the Week category for the second consecutive week.

Stanton picked up the win over Memphis in a decisive final game of the season that punched Charlotte’s ticket into the American Conference Championships. He entered in the third inning and finished the game out, pitching the final 6.1 innings without allowing a run and giving up just three hits and one walk, while matching his career-high with five strikeouts.

Notching his fourth win of the season to tie for the second-most on Charlotte’s pitching staff, it was Stanton’s sixth appearance this year of at least four innings. In those six games, he has a 4-0 record with one save, a 3.19 ERA, and 27 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.

DeMartino led Charlotte’s offense in the final week of the season with seven hits and a .467 batting average. He hit two home runs, giving him a team-high 12 on the season, and added a triple for 15 total bases for a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.529 OPS with seven RBIs.

Stanton is the fourth 49er to earn a weekly award from the conference and the third pitcher to do so. He joins Ryan Combs and Chayse Oxborrow on the pitching side and Dylan Koontz as CLT’s lone Player of the Week award winner. DeMartino is an honorable mention in back-to-back weeks and is the first Charlotte player to earn the distinction multiple times this year.

Charlotte begins its run in the American Conference Championships on Wednesday (May 20) at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida, as the No. 8 seed against No. 5 seed Memphis. First pitch will be 47 minutes following the conclusion of the first game of the tournament, No. 6 Florida Atlantic against No. 7 Wichita State.

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