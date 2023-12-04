Charlotte Collaborates With Partners To Ensure A Pipeline Of Classroom Leaders

In a significant stride towards fostering the next generation of educators, three distinguished graduates of the Charlotte Teacher Early College (CTEC) are embarking on their educational journey with the invaluable support of scholarships from the Barnhill Foundation.

Generously allocating $90,000 in scholarship funds, the Barnhill Foundation is championing the cause of education, with each student eligible for up to $30,000 over a maximum period of three years. This financial backing is specifically earmarked for their pursuit of advanced studies at the UNC Charlotte Cato College of Education. An integral component of this scholarship agreement involves the recipients committing to a minimum of three years of teaching service within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) following the completion of their respective programs.

This benevolent collaboration between CTEC and the Barnhill Foundation underscores the resolute commitment of the Cato College of Education to forge partnerships that ensure a consistent influx of well-prepared, impassioned teachers to guide and inspire students within classrooms. The recipients of these scholarships, drawn from diverse backgrounds and motivated by various aspirations for a career in education, represent the vibrant tapestry of the educational landscape.

Among the distinguished graduates is Cing Thian Kim, a member of the class of 2022 at CTEC, who stands as a trailblazer in transitioning to the professional teaching program at UNC Charlotte. Kim’s motivation to teach is deeply rooted in her upbringing in a small village in Burma, where the accessibility of education was not universal. Her compelling narrative reflects a profound desire to transcend the limitations she witnessed, and she envisions her role as a teacher as a testament to the sacrifices made by her parents.

Monet Evans, a 2023 CTEC graduate majoring in elementary education, aspires to inspire through her teaching. Her journey is intertwined with the inaugural cohort of CTEC students in the Cato College of Education Learning Community. Evans emphasizes the significance of being a minority teacher, aiming to create a safe and nurturing environment for her students.

Fiona Ganchenko, salutatorian of the class of 2023 at CTEC, is currently immersed in her professional program for elementary education at UNC Charlotte. Ganchenko’s seamless transition into college life is attributed to the support and guidance received from CTEC, where the faculty played a pivotal role in easing the learning curve for the aspiring educators.

As the 2023-24 academic year unfolds, UNC Charlotte stands as a beacon of educational empowerment, having awarded a commendable 1,951 endowed and annual institutional scholarships, amounting to a substantial $6.4 million. This commitment to financial support exemplifies the university’s dedication to cultivating a cadre of educators poised to make a lasting impact in classrooms across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

