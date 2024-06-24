Charlotte Colleagues Selected For UNC Leadership Institute

Charleata Neal and Greg Weeks recently were selected to join the fifth cohort of the UNC System Executive Leadership Institute.

They are among the 33 faculty and staff members from across the system selected for this 10-month institute. Participants will learn more about the UNC System, its operations and leadership opportunities with the goal of preparing the next generation of top management for the system.

“The Executive Leadership Institute is an important investment in the future,” said University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans. “We are blessed to have a large pool of brilliant and dedicated colleagues right here within the system, and it makes sense to nurture that talent, putting time and resources into developing those leaders.”

Neal, interim director of employee relations and previous FM director of human resources, joined the University in June 2017. She has more than 19 years of experience in the field of human resources in the areas of employee relations, talent acquisition, new employee orientation, learning and development, performance management, position management, employee recognition and time and attendance. She will undertake a role supporting engagement and retention issues in the near future.

Weeks, associate dean for faculty affairs for the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, completed a Ph.D. in political science from UNC Chapel Hill. Prior to his current position, he served as professor and chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and director of the Latin American Studies program.

MORE >>>