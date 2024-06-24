Charlotte Ranked Top 10 Nationally In Good Health And Well-Being

UNC Charlotte was recognized again by Times Higher Education for its commitment to sustainability.

For THE’s 2024 International Impact Rankings, released June 12, Charlotte ranks in six categories including:

Good Health and Well-Being: Tied for No. 6 among U.S. universities and among the top 7% of ranked universities in the world. This category measures research on key diseases and conditions; graduates produced in health care fields; and the health of students, faculty and staff

Responsible Consumption and Production: Tied for No. 7 among U.S. universities and among the top 25% of ranked universities in the world. This category measures research on responsible consumption and a university’s approach to sustainable use of resources

Clean Water and Sanitation: Tied for No. 12 among U.S. universities and among the top third of ranked universities in the world. This category measures research related to water and water usage and a university’s commitment to good water management

Quality Education: Tied for No. 16 among U.S. universities and among the top third of ranked universities in the world. This category measures research in lifelong learning education, the proportion of first-generation students and the number of teaching graduates

“I am proud of the work faculty, staff and students are doing as we pursue our goal to be a national leader in sustainability,” said Michael Lizotte, UNC Charlotte’s sustainability officer. “To receive global recognition for our work again this year illustrates the progress we are making and our important role as the Charlotte region’s public research university.”

For the rankings, the publication assessed 1,498 institutions from 115 countries or regions, measuring four key indicators: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. The annual rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 goals and provide a comparison based on data submitted by the universities.

UNC Charlotte received its highest scores for health and well-being research (90.4) and collaborations and health services (88.1).

The rankings factor in several growing areas at UNC Charlotte including:

This is the third year Charlotte has participated in the Impact Rankings. The submission is part of a larger University effort — connected with the institutional strategic plan — to provide leadership in sustainability.

The Office of Sustainability, under the Division of Business Affairs, collaborates with faculty, staff and students to measure progress, propose solutions, initiate changes, develop skills and share experiences that create conditions contributing to environmental, social and financial dimensions of sustainability.

This is one of two Times Higher Education rankings. In September, the publication ranked UNC Charlotte third among North Carolina-based universities and among the top 50% of ranked research universities worldwide in its 2024 World University Rankings. Charlotte received its highest scores for research quality, which factors a university’s role in spreading new knowledge and ideas and industry impact.

