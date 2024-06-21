Matej Dusa And Danielle Melilli Win Queens University Individual Championship Awards

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is set to announce its annual department award winners across its multiple social media channels during the summer months, honoring the accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2023-24 season.



The department awards will be released every Tuesday and Thursday. Today, the department is announcing the Individual Championship Performance.

Men’s and Women’s Individual Championship Performance Award

Men’s Winner – Matej Dusa, Men’s Swimming and Diving

Matej Dusa had outstanding performances in the first-ever ASUN Swimming and Diving Championship and in the National Invitational Championship this year. In the ASUN Championships, he earned a first place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle. In the 50 yard freestyle, he set a new ASUN Conference record with a 19.35 time.

In the three-day NIC, Dusa earned several top spots and record-breaking finishes. Dusa earned five first place and once second place finishes. Individually, broke the CSCAA NIC record in the 100 yard freestyle with a 42.24 first place finish. He contributed to the first place record-breaking time of 2:52.25 in the 400 yard freestyle relay and the team’s second place overall finish in the championship meet. Dusa was also named the 2024 CSCAA National Invitational Freestyle Swimmer of the Meet after his record-breaking performances.

Women’s Winner – Danielle Melilli, Women’s Swimming and Diving

As the reigning winner of this award, Danielle Melilli seals a back-to-back title for Individual Championship performance after another impressive championship season. In the CSCAA National Intivatial Championship, Melilli finished first place in three events and set records in two of the events. She set a record in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 48.37 and assisted the relay team in setting a new meet record in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a 1:29.99 time.

After the first season of ASUN Swimming, Melilli dominated in the championship with six first place, one second place and two record breaking finishes. Melilli stood on top of the podium for the 400 yard freestyle relay, 100 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay, 40 medley relay, and the 50 yard freestyle. She also assisted in the program record breaking time of 3:16.80 in the 400 freestyle relay. Individually, she set a ASUN conference record and a personal best of 22.07 in the 50 yard freestyle. She was a part of the second place finish in the 800 yard free relay and the finish set a new program record. On the final day of the ASUN Conference Championships, Melilli was honored with the ASUN Swimmer of the Meet Award.

