K-Pop VIVIZ At Central Piedmont July 14

K-pop girl group VIVIZ are coming to Central Piedmont Community College for the first time ever on their 2024 VIVIZ WORLD TOUR [V.hind : Love and Tears]. The girls are ready to meet and perform for their fans on July 14, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Theater.

VIVIZ are prepared to do a full musical takeover of your city. The VIVIZ discography is filled with unforgettable hits and concepts that take listeners on a journey of mesmerizing vocals and incredible dance moves. The wait is finally over – VIVIZ are bringing the energy stateside.

SHOW TIMES

14 JUL 2024

7:00 PM

