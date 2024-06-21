Charlotte 49er Georgeanna Barefoot Earns Academic All-American Award

Charlotte pitcher Georgeanna Barefoot has been named a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Third Team Academic All-American, the organization announced earlier this week.

Barefoot posted a perfect 4.00 cumulative GPA majoring in health systems management. In the circle, the Wake Forest, N.C. pitched to the tune of a 14-2 record and 2.09 ERA, earning American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and NFCA First Team All-Region honors in her redshirt senior campaign.

Barefoot is the ninth academic All-American selection in program history and the first since Haley Pace and Bailey Rhoney in 2018.

