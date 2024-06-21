Charlotte Engineering’s Adeniyi Adeleke Honored With ZEISS Scholarship

It’s not every day a student receives a scholarship from industry giant, ZEISS.

So when mechanical engineering graduate student Adeniyi Adeleke did just that, his faculty and research mentors noticed.

The scholarship program explores how ZEISS metrology equipment is used in higher education, particularly engineering colleges – and how students use that equipment to better develop their metrology skills. The scholarship program, sponsored by the leader in quality manufacturing solutions, supports more than 200+ colleges and universities across the nation, including UNC Charlotte.

Adeleke openly shared his experiences, hoping to encourage other students to explore scholarship opportunities every chance they get.

For the ZEISS Academic Scholarship application, “I explained how I was able to use the ZEISS Duramax Coordinates Measurement Machine for the inspection of critical features in a manufactured part,” said Adeleke. “I identified the sources of uncertainty in the measurement, and estimated the measurement uncertainty.”

By simply documenting how he was using the equipment, Adeleke developed a winning application submission. But the award means so much more to the Niner Engineer, as he explains how it will contribute to his early career efforts. “Winning the ZEISS academic scholarship is a great honor. I intend to invest in additional resources to deepen my understanding of advanced metrology techniques that will help prepare me for future opportunities in the field of metrology.”

After graduation, Adeleke’s goal is to drive innovation through a career in metrology either at a manufacturing company or a national research lab. He is interested to help advance process optimization strategies while exploring emerging trends such as additive and digital manufacturing. “Ultimately, I aim to become a leader in the field of metrology, participating in technical committees and making significant contributions to the advancement of industrial practices and standards.”

MORE >>>