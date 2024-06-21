Charlotte Engineering Student Austin Stitz Selected For Fulbright Study

Austin Stitz, a rising sophomore majoring in electrical engineering and a member of the University Honors Program, is one of only 42 U.S. students selected to study as part of the prestigious Fulbright UK Summer Institutes.

Stitz will attend Glasgow School of Art and University of Strathclyde in Scotland next month to learn about shaping the future of Scotland as a technological, innovative and creative society.

“The program I specifically chose focuses heavily on innovations in medical technologies and aligns perfectly with my current plans of pursuing a career in biomedical engineering,” Stitz said. “I enjoy learning about other cultures and this will be the first time I can actually see another culture first-hand, and I am very excited to learn more about Scotland’s past, present, and future, and meet the people and see the places that make Scotland unique.”

Stitz is a prime example of how Niner Engineers take advantage of hands-on opportunities, both here at Charlotte (he is involved in Mock Trial, 49th Security Division, North Carolina Student Legislature, Gold Rush Robotics) and beyond our campus, like his first visit out of the country to Scotland.

