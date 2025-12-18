Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Faculty Allocated 2025 Artist Support Grants

UNC Charlotte CoA+A faculty are among the 137 recipients of 2025 Artist Support Grants allocated by the Arts & Science Council.

Awarded annually, these grants fund professional and artistic development for artists to help them enhance their skills, grow their practice and share their creativity with the Charlotte region.

Adjunct Lecturer Audrey Baran ’03 will use her award to attend the American Dance Festival Dance Professionals Workshop in Durham this summer to grow as a choreographer and educator through immersive mentorship by eminent dance artists.

Professor of Painting Maja Godlewska’s grant will help underwrite the production of “Saltmarsh: A Study in Vulnerability,” a series of mixed-media works on paper that she is creating through a residency in coastal Tasmania, Australia.

Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary/3D Art Thomas Schmidt received a grant to support his upcoming solo exhibition, “Encoded Surface,” which will take place Jan. 5 -Feb 7, 2026, in the Dalton Gallery at Rock Hill’s Center for the Arts.

Associate Professor of Music Elizabeth Sullivan, oboist, received a grant to complete the final editing, mastering and production for a professional chamber music album with Trio Village.

Anne R. Belk Distinguished Professor of Violin David Russell received an award in support of his recent album of Andalusian-influenced classical music for violin and piano, with castanets and flamenco guitar.

Assistant Professor of Dance Ashley Tate received funds for a research trip to Chicago to attend the International Conference on Urban Affairs and conduct archival and community-based research on Hazel Johnson’s environmental justice work.

Professor of Directing Robin Witt received a grant to prepare to direct a world premier by a prominent British playwright at Chicago’s Steep Theatre.

In addition to these faculty, Department of Art & Art History alumni Kalin Devone ’15, Sharon Dowell ’02, Nadia Meadows ’20 and Ajané Williams ’22 received Artist Support Grants.

The Artist Support Grant program is administered by the Arts & Science Council and made possible by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

