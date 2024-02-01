Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Honors Distinguished Alumni

The UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture (CoA+A) will honor five Distinguished Alumni on Friday, April 12, in the tenth annual celebration of alumni achievement. The award ceremony will take place at 1:00 pm in Rowe Recital Hall and will be open to the public.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards were created by the College of Arts + Architecture in 2015 to recognize the accomplishments of alumni who demonstrate in their work the core themes of the College’s vision: professionalism, global perspective, environmental engagement, connectivity with community, collaboration, and the emergence of new ideas, skills, and practices. Each department designates one Distinguished Alum annually, chosen by departmental faculty and administration.

The 2024 CoA+A Distinguished Alumni are:

Architecture Bryan Cantley

Art & Art History Jen Millsapps

Dance Madeline Jazz Harvey

Music Reese Manceaux

Theatre Katie Campbell

