Friday, February 2, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
ArtsUNC Charlotte

Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Honors Distinguished Alumni

CStandard , , , , , ,

The UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture (CoA+A) will honor five Distinguished Alumni on Friday, April 12, in the tenth annual celebration of alumni achievement. The award ceremony will take place at 1:00 pm in Rowe Recital Hall and will be open to the public.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards were created by the College of Arts + Architecture in 2015 to recognize the accomplishments of alumni who demonstrate in their work the core themes of the College’s vision: professionalism, global perspective, environmental engagement, connectivity with community, collaboration, and the emergence of new ideas, skills, and practices. Each department designates one Distinguished Alum annually, chosen by departmental faculty and administration. 

The 2024 CoA+A Distinguished Alumni are:

Architecture  Bryan Cantley

Art & Art History  Jen Millsapps

Dance  Madeline Jazz Harvey

Music  Reese Manceaux

Theatre  Katie Campbell

MORE >>>